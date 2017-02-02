Antoine Griezmann has serious doubts over agreeing a move to Manchester United for two reasons

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has serious doubts over joining Manchester United, according to the Independent.

Griezmann has firmly established himself as one of the best players in world football since moving to Atletico. He followed up a stellar 2015/16 campaign with his club side by finishing as top scorer and best player of the Euro 2016 tournament in his home country.

His good form appears to have caught the eye of Man United manager Jose Mourinho, with the Independent reporting that the Red Devils are extremely interested in bringing Griezmann to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Griezmann, however, doesn’t appear to be so keen. The Independent report that the French international is concerned about Man United’s league position, with Mourinho’s men sat in sixth place and having an uphill task to qualify for the Champions League.

He is also open to interest from Real Madrid, and could well hold off on agreeing a move to Man United until Los Blancos make their interest concrete. The Griezmann transfer saga will likely be one of the biggest of the summer.