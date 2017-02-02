Huddersfield v Brighton Live Stream – Watch Top of Table Championship Clash Online Tonight

Brighton have a great chance to increase their lead at the top of the Championship as they face Huddersfield at the John Smiths Stadium (KO 19:45).

It’s been a busy midweek of Championship fixtures, as Brighton take on Huddersfield away tonight from the John Smiths Stadium.

In particular, it is very rare that we get games on a Thursday night, but it seems that this week is offering a real gem of a game that we can kick back and watch, as two of the top 5 battle it out in a competitive Championship tie.

Chris Hughton’s Seagulls can breathe a sigh of relief however, with Newcastle blowing their chance to take over top spot in the Championship following a 2-2 draw with QPR at St James’s.

Although Brighton arguably will be going into the match as favourites as they sit top of the table after 27 games, the tie is all but decided, as Huddersfield are a side that are definitely in with a shout of taking the 3 points, especially playing on home turf.

The underdogs have lost just 2 in their last 10 matches, and with their current form they can feel confident about snatching the win from the league leaders.

Huddersfield currently sit in 5th, and the game will be just as important to them as it will be to Brighton, as while they try to hold onto pole position at the top of the table.

David Wagner’s side will be looking to hold onto their playoff spot, but also put pressure on the top 2 in the latter stages of the season, in the hope that a late slip up could provide an opportunity for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The playoff places are competitive as ever, with Leeds winning last night and Derby putting in a hot run of form to stake their claim.

However, Brighton have been pretty good on the road of late, having conceded 1 goal or less in 15 of their previous 20 away league matches.

As a result, the Seagulls will be hoping to go to the John Smith’s stadium and grind out a similar 1-0 result to that of the reverse fixture.

With 25 goals between them in 27 Championship matches, Glenn Murray and Anthony Knockaert will be handful for Huddersfield to deal with, and it is likely that should Brighton take the 3 points on their travels it will be through one of these two men, if not both.

Anthony Knockaert in particular has a great record against the Terriers, having bagged 5 goals against them.

A win would put some distance between themselves and Newcastle in second place, with four points at this stage in the season putting Brighton in a good position as we enter the second half of the season.

