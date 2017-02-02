Frank Lampard retires: three performances that epitomised the Chelsea legend’s illustrious footballing career

Frank Lampard has called time on his illustrious career as a player. Though a great loss to the footballing world, Lampard leaves a legacy that will not be forgotten any time soon.

Thirteen trophies, 106 England caps and 147 Premier League goals from midfield – there is plenty to reminisce on, but we’ve narrowed it down to three iconic games in his career that epitomise the player he was.

Bolton 2005

In 2005, Lampard bagged the only two goals of the game for Chelsea in a match that sealed their first Premier League title in 50 years. He stepped up to make history for the Blues and permanently write his name into Chelsea folklore.

Bayern Munich 2012

Lampard’s performance on that night in Munich epitomised his Chelsea career. Supreme quality, unshakeable nerve, and a willingness to die for the badge. Handed the armband after John Terry’s suspension, Lampard put in the performance of a natural-born leader. When he stepped up to take his penalty in the shootout, the pressure didn’t appear to have any effect on him at all.

Aston Villa 2013 & Benfica 2013

Lampard bagged to two goals to equal and then break Bobby Tambling’s all-time goal scoring record for Chelsea. It was a crucial victory in Chelsea’s bid to finish inside the top four and qualify for the Champions League. Just four days later, Lampard wore the armband as Chelsea defeated Benfica to win the Europa League.