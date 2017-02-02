(Video) Robot returns as Peter Crouch celebrates 100th Premier League goal in Stoke City draw with Everton

Peter Crouch become the 26th player to score 100 Premier League goals when he fired Stoke City ahead against Everton at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday night.
The 36-year-old target man slid home from a Marko Arnautovic cross on seven minutes, before celebrating with his famous robot dance.
Peter Crouch celebrates his 100th goal in style. #crouch #STKEVE #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Li971Cw99S
— CFN (@canadafootynews) February 1, 2017
Stoke were denied victory by a Ryan Shawcross own goal shortly before half time.
Crouch first publicly performed his version of the robot in 2006 when he was a Liverpool player.
Liverpool benefited from 22 of Crouch’s 100 Prem goals, while his Stoke tally now stands at 37.
Crouch has also netted top-flight goals for Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Portsmouth and Southampton.
|Team(s)
|Goals
|1
|Alan Shearer
|Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United
|260
|2
|Wayne Rooney
|Everton, Manchester United
|195
|3
|Andy Cole
|Newcastle United, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth
|187
|4
|Frank Lampard
|West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City
|177
|5
|Thierry Henry
|Arsenal
|175
|6
|Robbie Fowler
|Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City
|163
|7
|Jermain Defoe
|West Ham United, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland
|155
|8
|Michael Owen
|Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Stoke City
|150
|9
|Les Ferdinand
|Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers
|149
|10
|Teddy Sheringham
|Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Portsmouth, West Ham United
|146
|11
|Robin van Persie
|Arsenal, Manchester United
|144
|12
|Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|Leeds United, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Charlton Athletic
|127
|13
|Robbie Keane
|Coventry City, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, West Ham United, Aston Villa
|126
|14
|Nicolas Anelka
|Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion
|125
|15
|Dwight Yorke
|Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Sunderland
|123
|16
|Steven Gerrard
|Liverpool
|120
|=17
|Ian Wright
|Arsenal, West Ham United
|113
|=17
|Sergio Agüero
|Manchester City
|113
|19
|Dion Dublin
|Manchester United, Coventry City, Aston Villa
|111
|20
|Emile Heskey
|Leicester City, Liverpool, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Aston Villa
|110
|21
|Ryan Giggs
|Manchester United
|109
|22
|Paul Scholes
|Manchester United
|107
|23
|Darren Bent
|Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Fulham
|106
|24
|Didier Drogba
|Chelsea
|104
|=25
|Matt Le Tissier
|Southampton
|100
|=25
|Peter Crouch
|Stoke City, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur
|100
