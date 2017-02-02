(Video) Robot returns as Peter Crouch celebrates 100th Premier League goal in Stoke City draw with Everton

Peter Crouch become the 26th player to score 100 Premier League goals when he fired Stoke City ahead against Everton at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old target man slid home from a Marko Arnautovic cross on seven minutes, before celebrating with his famous robot dance.

Stoke were denied victory by a Ryan Shawcross own goal shortly before half time.

Crouch first publicly performed his version of the robot in 2006 when he was a Liverpool player.

Liverpool benefited from 22 of Crouch’s 100 Prem goals, while his Stoke tally now stands at 37.

Crouch has also netted top-flight goals for Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Portsmouth and Southampton.

