(Video) Robot returns as Peter Crouch celebrates 100th Premier League goal in Stoke City draw with Everton

Peter Crouch become the 26th player to score 100 Premier League goals when he fired Stoke City ahead against Everton at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old target man slid home from a Marko Arnautovic cross on seven minutes, before celebrating with his famous robot dance.

Stoke were denied victory by a Ryan Shawcross own goal shortly before half time.

Crouch first publicly performed his version of the robot in 2006 when he was a Liverpool player.

Liverpool benefited from 22 of Crouch’s 100 Prem goals, while his Stoke tally now stands at 37.

Crouch has also netted top-flight goals for Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Portsmouth and Southampton.

  Team(s) Goals
1 Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United 260
2  Wayne Rooney Everton, Manchester United 195
3  Andy Cole Newcastle United, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth 187
4  Frank Lampard West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City 177
5  Thierry Henry Arsenal 175
6  Robbie Fowler Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City 163
7  Jermain Defoe West Ham United, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland 155
8  Michael Owen Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Stoke City 150
9  Les Ferdinand Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers 149
10  Teddy Sheringham Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Portsmouth, West Ham United 146
11 Robin van Persie Arsenal, Manchester United 144
12 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Leeds United, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Charlton Athletic 127
13 Robbie Keane Coventry City, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, West Ham United, Aston Villa 126
14 Nicolas Anelka Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion 125
15 Dwight Yorke Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Sunderland 123
16 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 120
=17 Ian Wright Arsenal, West Ham United 113
=17 Sergio Agüero Manchester City 113
19 Dion Dublin Manchester United, Coventry City, Aston Villa 111
20 Emile Heskey Leicester City, Liverpool, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Aston Villa 110
21 Ryan Giggs Manchester United 109
22 Paul Scholes Manchester United 107
23 Darren Bent Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Fulham 106
24 Didier Drogba Chelsea 104
=25 Matt Le Tissier Southampton 100
=25 Peter Crouch Stoke City, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur 100

