Arsenal legend slams latest Jose Mourinho outburst as Man United boss loses cool

Former Arsenal defender and pundit Martin Keown believes that Jose Mourinho’s paranoia brings out a side of the Manchester United boss that no one likes to see.

Mourinho’s most recent outburst came after he hit out at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his reaction towards a fourth official earlier this week.

The Portuguese tactician believes that there are different rules for him, and he made his displeasure publicly known on Wednesday night after walking out on a BBC interview, as seen below.

While Keown seemed to show some sympathy towards the United boss, he believes that there is no need to tell everyone about his issues and that it in turn is only making him look worse and arguably strengthening those theories that he has.

“We should not be looking too much into Jose Mourinho’s outbursts,” Keown told the Daily Mail. “They are linked to the frustration of his team playing out their ninth draw of the Premier League season.

“Mourinho is not a happy man until he is top of the table but when he is frustrated with his team’s performance he allows a bit of paranoia to kick in.

“It brings out a side of Mourinho that we do not enjoy and someone working closely with him should help him to put a lid on it. Mourinho can think that there is one rule for him but he doesn’t need to tell everybody.”

It wasn’t so long ago that the 54-year-old was laughing with reporters in his press conference as results were going well, but another setback and his mood appears to have changed drastically.

With the Red Devils sitting in sixth place, four points adrift of the top four, it’s no surprise in many ways. Having missed an opportunity to close the gap further, it remains to be seen whether or not Mourinho’s mood improves when they face Leicester City this weekend.