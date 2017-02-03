Barcelona plot shock move for Real Madrid ace in free transfer swoop

Barcelona are reportedly considering an attempt to try and prise Real Madrid star Isco to the Nou Camp when his contract expires in 2018.

The Spaniard has 18 months remaining on his contract with Los Blancos, but as reported by AS, he continues to have troubles agreeing on an extension.

Coupled with the fact that he isn’t a regular under Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital, with just nine starts in La Liga so far this season, it has led to constant speculation that he could quit and move on sooner rather than later.

However, few would have expected Barca to become a potential option for him given the rivalry between the two clubs but according to AS, the Catalan giants are going to continue to monitor Isco’s contract situation with a view of pouncing if he is set to leave.

Everyone will remember the infamous reception that Luis Figo got when he returned to Barca after switching allegiance to Real, and so the decision to make the direct move isn’t one that will be made lightly.

Nevertheless, with 18 months to go on his current deal, it isn’t likely to be something that is too concerning until the end of the season at least as Real will continue to try and work something out.

If not, they would undoubtedly prefer to sell him outside of Spain with Tottenham also linked with a move for the Spanish international, as noted by The Sun.

While it would be a much less controversial move, it remains to be seen whether or not Barca’s interest in Isco gathers in strength in the coming months.