Real Madrid and Barcelona stars top the Forbes list of the highest earning sportsmen in 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list of the best-paid sportsmen on the 2016 Forbes list, report the Daily Mail.

Ronaldo had arguably the best calendar year of his glittering career. The Real Madrid star lifted the Champions League, scoring the winning penalty in the shootout to secure his second of the trophy in the past three years. He then inspired Portugal to victory in Euro 2016.

It appears as though his bank balance greatly benefited from his success. The Daily Mail report the 2016 Forbes list in full, and Ronaldo was the highest earning sportsman for the year, pocketing an eye-watering £70.6 million. He is closely followed by rival Lionel Messi, who earned £65 million in 2016.

The pair are the only two footballers in the top 20, and it comes as no surprise that they came out on top. In one of the most lucrative professions in the world, they are by some distance the two best players.