Hull City vs Liverpool match preview: Klopp has a fully fit squad to choose from as he desperately bids to stop the rot

Liverpool pay a visit to Hull City on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp looks to stop the rot and keep his side’s title dreams alive.

The Reds are without a win in four Premier League games, and were eliminated from both the EFL Cup and FA Cup in January. Klopp will be looking to put last month behind him and try and get Liverpool’s season back on track. They simply cannot allow the ten point gap between them and Chelsea grow any further.

Despite major improvement under the stewardship of Marco Silva, Hull remain 19th in the table and need to start picking up points if they are going to keep hold of their Premier League status.

The BBC have summarised all the latest team news for both sides. They report that new signing Lazar Markovic is ineligible to play against Liverpool as he is on loan from them. Liverpool have a fully fit squad to choose from, and Sadio Mane could feature after returning from the African Cup of Nations.