(Image) Diego Costa hits back at rumours linking him with a move away from Chelsea and his message couldn’t be clearer

Diego Costa has hit back at rumours linking him with a move to China on Instagram, and his message could not be any more unambiguous.

There were suggestions last month, as reported by The Sun, that the Spaniard had been involved in an angry feud with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte – his future with the Blues was hanging in the balance.

However, Costa appears to have put that speculation behind him to focus on his football, and he is not too pleased with what the paper’s are saying. Take a look for yourself.