Leicester City vs Man United: striker pair ruled out for the Foxes while Phil Jones is likely to miss out for United

Manchester United visit Leicester City this weekend as they look to keep the pressure on the top four.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been stuck in sixth place for some time now, and during their 0-0 draw with Hull City midweek, it didn’t look as though they will break free from that any time soon. Man United are also 14 points behind leaders Chelsea now, and despite there being plenty of points left to play for, it seems unlikely that they will be able to catch the Blues at this stage.

Champions Leicester are having a season to forget, and are just two points clear of the relegation zone. Claudio Ranieri’s men need to buck up their ideas fast or suffer the embarrassment of being the first ever Premier League champions to be relegated.

The BBC have summarised all the latest news ahead of Sunday’s game. They report that striker pair Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa are both sidelined with respective muscle injuries. Phil Jones is unlikely to feature for United.