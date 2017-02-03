West Ham are not in the race to sign out-of-favour England international despite his wish to return to the Premier League

Slaven Bilic has ruled out West Ham making a move to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart in the summer transfer window, report the Daily Mail.

Hart was undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League throughout his time at the Etihad, but that didn’t stop Pep Guardiola from deeming him surplus to requirements. The Spaniard took the reigns at City and immediately made it clear that he was going to rely on Hart as much as his predecessor’s did.

He signed Claudio Bravo and made him his number one choice between the posts, Hart subsequently left on loan to Torino. The Daily Mail believe that Hart is expected to return to the Premier League at the season’s end, but it doesn’t look like he will be wearing claret and blue.

The Daily Mail quote Hammers boss Bilic, who praises Hart but insists that he is not in the market for a new goalkeeper: “I rate Joe Hart. He is a great player. I rate him highly and he is intelligent but I have said in every transfer window that if there is one position that I am not even thinking about changing then it is in the goalkeeping position, because I have two great goalkeepers.”