John Terry does not believe that Chelsea will secure the Premier League title with a win over Arsenal this upcoming weekend

John Terry does not believe that Chelsea’s clash with Arsenal at the weekend will decide who lifts the Premier League title, report The Sun.

Since Antonio Conte took the reigns at Stamford Bridge in the summer, Terry has lot his spot in the starting side. The Chelsea captain was involved in his side’s early-season fixtures, but after Conte switched to a back-three and the trio of Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta began performing near-flawlessly; his route into the side was blocked.

Despite his lack of involvement, Terry is well on his way to winning his fifth Premier League title. However, he is does believe that Chelsea will secure the title on Saturday with a win over the Gunners.

The Sun quote Terry, who acknowledges the significance of the game and how big a victory it would be: “There are still so many points to play for. It could be a big three points.”

He did, however, reaffirm that despite the game’s importance, it will not decide who lifts the trophy come May: “I don’t think it will be the be all and end all. I don’t think that will be the end if we manage to win the game.”