Tottenham face major transfer concern but European giants must splash out £85m+ for target

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly have a fight on their hands to fend off new interest from Bayern Munich in playmaker Dele Alli this summer.

The 20-year-old has been in excellent form again this season as he continues to mature and develop his game at White Hart Lane.

With 13 goals and five assists in 30 appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign, the England international is a crucial piece in the Spurs squad and they’ll be desperate to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future.

However, that could become more complicated as according to The Times, Bayern wish to sign him despite the fact that he has only recently signed a new contract that keeps him in north London until 2022.

Nevertheless, it won’t be cheap as it’s claimed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would only be willing to sanction a move if they receive more than the £85m they received for the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid in 2013.

In turn, it’s unlikely that any interested party would be willing to pay that kind of money for a 20-year-old who has yet to prove that he can deliver across an entire season and play on a par with the top players in Europe on a regular basis.

However, as noted by The Mirror earlier this month, both Barcelona and Real Madrid also rate Alli highly and so these European giants have evidently seen plenty that they like to now want to sign the former MK Dons starlets.

Alli is undoubtedly a talented player, and while it seems as though there is little reason to leave Tottenham at this point given their squad, push for silverware and the new stadium which all promise a bright future, it remains to be seen if he doesn’t have his head turned by the chance to play for the likes of Barca, Real or Bayern.