(Video) Chelsea legend Branislav Ivanovic welcomed to his new club Zenit by being kicked by his teammates

Branislav Ivanovic has been welcomed to his new club Zenit by being kicked by his teammates.

Ivanovic, whose name is firmly written into Chelsea folklore for his stellar performances and big-game goals during his time at Stamford Bridge, left the Blues on deadline day.

He joined Russian giants Zenit, and they appear to be delighted to have him there. As part of his initiation, Ivanovic felt the full force of his teammates’ boots. One of them also shouts “Antonio Conte”, for reasons unknown.