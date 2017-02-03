Arsene Wenger confirms that Arsenal failed in two attempts to sign Chelsea star before his arrival at Stamford Bridge

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Arsenal failed in two attempts to sign N’Golo Kante while he was in France and at Leicester, report the Daily Mail.

Since joining Leicester in the summer of 2015, Kante has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League and arguably the best in his position in the world.

The French international was integral to the Foxes’ against-the-odds title triumph last campaign, and he could well add another title to his trophy cabinet this time around.

Chelsea have greatly benefited from his arrival at Stamford Bridge, but Kante could well have been pulling on the shirt for one of their bitter rivals.

The Daily Mail report that when quizzed as to whether he ever tried to sign Kante, Wenger revealed: “When he was in France, when he was at Leicester.”

Wenger has confirmed that Arsenal were in the race to sign Kante before he joined Chelsea in the summer. He went on to sign Granit Xhaka instead.