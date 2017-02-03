Chelsea star reassures fans by revealing that he is not tempted by the riches that the Chinese Super League has to offer

Chelsea player of the year Willian has given the Blues a major boost by claiming that he will never leave the club to move to the Chinese Super League, report The Sun.

Willian had a stellar campaign for Chelsea last time around. The Brazilian displayed his superb set-piece qualities to the world and stepped up to the mark while many of his teammates cowered away.

Chelsea had a season to forget and finished tenth in the table. On a personal level, however, Willian had the best campaign of his career.

He may have lost his place in the starting eleven to Pedro since Antonio Conte took the reigns at Stamford Bridge in the summer, but Willian remains an integral part of Chelsea’s squad. The Chelsea faithful will undoubtedly be delighted to hear that he is not going anywhere anytime soon.

The Sun quote Willian ruling out a move to China: “A move to China does not come into my thinking. The main thing for me is to be happy.”

He went on to speak of how much he enjoys playing in England for the Blues: “I love playing for Chelsea. I like the club, the surroundings and the Premier League.”