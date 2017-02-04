Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa Live Stream from the City Ground this Evening

The evening kickoff in the Championship sees Nottingham Forest take on Aston Villa from the City Ground (KO 17:30)

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are two of the bigger clubs in the Championship, as both sides have plenty of history playing at the highest level in English football in their past.

However, things are not currently as rosy for either side right now as they have been in past years, as they both find themselves stuck in the second tier of English football.

As a result, although this fixture has been a highly contested one in the past, it will now prove to be a real Championship game on Saturday, as both sides are set to battle it out City Ground.

The game might not be that important for either side, with both teams unlikely to be either relegated or promoted this season but Forest in particular will be desperate for points with the relegation trap door looming.

However, with both sides struggling for wins of late, both will be looking at the fixture as one that they can take some points away from.

Aston Villa have failed to win in their last 5 league matches, and whilst Forest might be considered favourites both on their home turf and having taken 6 points from their last 3 games, the side before this went on an even longer winless run the Villa are currently suffering from.

Form is certainly a problem for both teams, and both will be looking to change this in the game which looks like a cracker.

One talking point is the loan of Ross McCormack and Aaron Tshibola to Forest from Villa for the rest of the season, and although many in Nottingham may have been hoping to see the players sporting the Red kit this weekend, they will have to wait as neither player can be fielded against Villa as part of their contract clause.

Going the other way, former Forest player Henri Lansbury, who joined Villa on the 20th January just a couple of weeks back could start in the game as a Villa player for the first time – something which could be a rather controversial talking point.

Steve Bruce will be hopeful to turn around the fortunes of the Villa who have taken only two points from their last five games, but Forest are playing some good stuff at the moment – the 11/5 on the home win could prove a very decent price for punters.

Those who think Bruce can turn things round can get 8/5 on the away win, which looks a little on the short side all things considered.

