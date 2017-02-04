AC Milan transfer news: Free transfer deal set to collapse, agent convinced wonderkid won’t leave

AC Milan are reportedly set to see their bid to sign defender Martin Caceres on a free transfer collapse due to his wage demands.

The Uruguayan underwent extensive medical tests throughout Friday, and although he passed them, there is a new issue between the player and club.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, there is no agreement between the two parties as there is a significant difference between the offer on the table and what the 29-year-old is demanding.

According to the report, the proposed contract is worth up to €400,000, but Caceres is requesting a deal worth €1m, although he has since reportedly reduced that to €800,000.

In turn, there is a long way to go before they reach a compromise, and it could be argued that Milan would be well advised to pull out of the deal if Caceres isn’t willing to come down to their offer.

Given that the former Juventus defender has been without a club since leaving the Turin giants last summer, and taking into consideration his issues both on and off the field, it’s questionable as to why he believes he deserves to dictate the terms of the deal.

With Milan offering him a fresh opportunity due to their injury crisis with Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Antonelli and Davide Calabria all out, thus leaving Leonel Vangioni as their only natural option at left back, it’s a shock to see Caceres hold up the deal and many will argue that the Rossoneri are better off waiting for others to recover.

Meanwhile, there is some positive news as Gianluigi Buffon’s agent, Silvano Martina, has cast real doubt over talk Gianluigi Donnarumma could swap Milan for Turin.

The 17-year-old is considered the natural heir to Buffon in the Italy line-up, and speculation has linked him with joining the Bianconeri with his own agent, Mino Raiola, doing little to dismiss talk.

However, Martina doubts that Donnarumma will leave the San Siro, and that will be music to the ears of all Milan supporters.

“It’s not easy to take players away from a big club like Milan,” he said, as reported by Calciomercato.

“Everyone keeps saying he could leave, but Donnarumma’s intentions count for a lot here and he seems to be showing great love for Milan.

“Anything could happen, I don’t know, but quite frankly the impression I get is that Donnarumma will remain at Milan.”

For all the latest Milan news and transfer talk, follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio