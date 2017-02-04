Furious Arsenal fans and pundits hit out at star man in build-up to Chelsea goal

Posted by
Arsenal supporters were left far from impressed with Theo Walcott in the build up to Chelsea’s opening goal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

With the hosts attacking down the right, Hector Bellerin stepped across to challenge Diego Costa who had drifted in with the Chelsea striker seeing his effort cannon off the crossbar.

Bellerin was alert enough to immediately jump back to his feet as the ball dropped into a dangerous position only to be pole-axed by Marcos Alonso and forced off the pitch thereafter with concussion.

While the initial controversy was over whether or not it was a foul on Bellerin, replays quickly diverted Arsenal attention to another problem in the build-up to the goal.

Given that Bellerin had moved into the centre, Walcott was seen standing miles away from the danger despite the fact that he looked over his shoulder and saw Alonso advancing into a threatening position.

With the England international not even in the picture when the Chelsea left-back nodded home, it unsurprisingly led to a furious reaction from Arsenal supporters online while pundits and experts were also quick to criticise him…

