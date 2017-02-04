Furious Arsenal fans and pundits hit out at star man in build-up to Chelsea goal

Arsenal supporters were left far from impressed with Theo Walcott in the build up to Chelsea’s opening goal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

With the hosts attacking down the right, Hector Bellerin stepped across to challenge Diego Costa who had drifted in with the Chelsea striker seeing his effort cannon off the crossbar.

Bellerin was alert enough to immediately jump back to his feet as the ball dropped into a dangerous position only to be pole-axed by Marcos Alonso and forced off the pitch thereafter with concussion.

While the initial controversy was over whether or not it was a foul on Bellerin, replays quickly diverted Arsenal attention to another problem in the build-up to the goal.

Given that Bellerin had moved into the centre, Walcott was seen standing miles away from the danger despite the fact that he looked over his shoulder and saw Alonso advancing into a threatening position.

With the England international not even in the picture when the Chelsea left-back nodded home, it unsurprisingly led to a furious reaction from Arsenal supporters online while pundits and experts were also quick to criticise him…

Theo Walcott – Got his coffee machine then gave up trying ?? — Kate (@GoonerGirlKate) February 4, 2017

Walcott is tracking back for the sake of it. Alonso is running off him time and time again. — Magnifiqué (@GameChangerEW) February 4, 2017

Wonderful from Theo Walcott. See the run, fail to track the run, concede the goal. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) February 4, 2017

Occasional damaging lack of awareness, discipline & positioning by #afc as #cfc attack. Walcott not tracked back. Mustafi deceived by Hazard — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 4, 2017

Has Walcott not got to track Alonso and at least put some pressure on him? — James Maw (@JamesMawFFT) February 4, 2017

Seriously what is Walcott doing? i mean he let Alonso run off him and has he even attacked the ball once in chelseas goal?

#cfcvafc — Kamlesh Jetha (@travelbug1576) February 4, 2017

Walcott there. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) February 4, 2017

1-0 Chelsea. Alonso. Walcott loses him and just watches as he heads in. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) February 4, 2017