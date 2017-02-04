Pep Guardiola to complete stunning U-turn on Man City ace once considered an outcast

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly coming round to the idea of offering Yaya Toure a new contract, with his current deal expiring this summer.

Given their history from their time at Barcelona, and the fact that the Ivorian midfielder was frozen out at the start of the season, his future at the Etihad looked very bleak.

However, the 33-year-old has admirably turned things around and become a focal point in Guardiola’s side this season and has six goals in 15 appearances since returning to the team in November.

It seems as though his attitude, commitment and quality could ensure that he’s rewarded with a new deal this summer, with his manager undoubtedly impressed with what he has seen from him.

“I spoke about the quality of Yaya, there is no doubt about that,” he said, as noted by the Manchester Evening News. “Since I arrived here I said many, many times, so I’m delighted about his performance.

“Yaya has a quality that is difficult to find today. He loves football, he loves to play – he’s like an amateur.

“He comes here to enjoy, always wants to train, always wants the ball, always wants to play. I love that.”

It’s added in the report that there is interest from China in the former Barcelona star, but his preference is to remain in Manchester, and if not, then at least in the Premier League moving forward.

The signs are positive in terms of what Guardiola has had to say, and while he may be approaching the latter stages of his career, Toure will be hopeful that he’s done enough this season to warrant getting a new contract from the club in the summer.

Much of course will also depend on City’s transfer plans as they continue to freshen the squad up with younger individuals, but they will need experience and leadership too, and Toure provides that in abundance.