Arsenal injury news: Injured ace provides positive update after scary knock

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has provided supporters with a positive update after insisting that he is recovering well after his clash with Marcos Alonso.

The Spaniard was forced off early on in the 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge, as while he attempted to make a clearance, he was clattered by Alonso who headed home the opening goal.

While there was controversy over whether or not the goal should have stood, it ultimately did, and Bellerin was left to nurse a sore head as he watched on from the bench in the second half.

Seeing him back on the sidelines was a positive update in itself, but he has now taken to Instagram to update fans again and has insisted that all is well after suffering that heavy knock to his head.

“Thank you for all the messages. I’m recovering well at home and will soon be back on the pitch to help the team fight back,” he wrote.

Arsenal will need him back as soon as possible as they rely on him heavily down that right hand side. While their Premier League title hopes might be over for another year, they still have an important and all-too familiar race for a top four finish to consider.