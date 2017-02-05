Ex-Liverpool man slams Klopp contract decision as club hero blasts under-fire ace

Things are not going well at Liverpool currently. The Reds have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, and the mood is changing at Anfield.

Defeat to Hull City on Saturday was their fifth loss in that run, and having fallen out of the Premier League title race as well as being eliminated from both cups, the season has turned into a nightmare for Liverpool.

It appears as though Jurgen Klopp is not even immune to criticism either as the German tactician has come under fire to an extent for their recent form, and former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has blasted the club’s decision to give him such a lengthy six-year contract.

“I like Klopp, but they lost two finals last season, so I’d be careful,” he told The Times. “I wouldn’t have given him a six-year contract. That’s absolute madness. They won’t win anything this year, and they may not finish top four.”

Every top side in the Premier League has suffered with a dip in form this season, but the length of Liverpool’s will be a real concern now as they desperately try to hold on to a top four finish and at least qualify for the Champions League.

Whether they have it in their legs to go again remains to be seen, but Klopp certainly has a major task on his hands to avoid the campaign from falling completely apart.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has seemingly had enough of seeing Simon Mignolet between the posts at Anfield, and has called on Klopp to sign another goalkeeper in the summer.

After making a costly error in the draw with Chelsea on Tuesday night, the Belgian international wasn’t finished this week as he made another mistake in that defeat to Hull to add to the catalogue of errors that he’s committed since he joined the club.

Carragher was particularly scathing in his assessment, and with Loris Karius out of the team for making blunders of his own, the Liverpool icon has a valid point.

“Simon Mignolet showed again today why Liverpool need to sign a goalkeeper,” he is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“He is not decisive enough. Liverpool will do nothing, try to win trophies and get Champions League places in the coming years with the goalkeepers they have.”