Huddersfield v Leeds Live Stream, Brentford v Brighton to Watch Online Sunday

Brighton have the chance to leapfrog Newcastle at the top of the Championship later this afternoon with Chris Hughton hoping their away form improves ( KO 15:00).

The Seagulls currently lie second in the Championship, and a win today would take over top spot, however two consecutive away defeats to Huddersfield and Preston have dented their automatic promotion ambitions.

They will also be without centreback Lewis Dunk, who was sent off at Huddersfield midweek.

Their opponents Brentford are coming off a handsome 3-0 home win over Aston Villa, so confidence will be high coming into this afternoons clash and the Bees will be hopeful of adding further misery to their opponents away form.

The early kick off sees Leeds take on Huddersfield in what looks like a cracker.

This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Yorkshire derbies there have been of recent times, as both sides are pushing for a place in the Premier League next season, and 3 points for either side here could prove to be crucial.

Just 2 points separate the two sides, who sit in 4th and 5th respectively, as both sides have had fantastic season’s by their own standards.

With neither side having been tipped for promotion, both find themselves in good positions to at the least secure a place in the Championship playoffs at the seasons end and give themselves a chance of Premier League football next season.

Both sides have only lost just one game in both of their last 9, and this one is likely to be a close contest at the John Smith’s stadium.

Huddersfield will be in particularly high spirits having just come off of the back of a resounding win over league leaders Brighton on Thursday night.

However, with two very important games coming in such quick succession, there could be a chance that Huddersfield could suffer from a bit of fatigue in the match, despite the fact that they have no real injury concerns at the moment other than a possibility of Izzy Brown and Philip Billing being out, but both should be available for the match.

Leeds on the other hand played a day before Huddersfield where the managed a win away from home against Blackburn, and the extra day could prove crucial in the match, as the finest of margins will likely be needed for the 3 points in this one.

The home side will probably be considered favourites having won 10 of their 14 home games this season, however, Leeds have also triumphed in 5 of their last 8 games on the road, and as a result will more than fancy their chances to steal the 3 points from their rivals.

Whatever happens, this is likely to be a really good West Yorkshire Derby to watch.

