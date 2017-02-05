Italian giants offer £13m-a-year to prise away Chelsea’s most influential figure

Inter are reportedly set to offer Antonio Conte a big-money £13m-a-year salary in order to prise him away from Chelsea this summer.

As noted on the frontage of Tuttosport on Sunday, which has been covered by The Mirror, the Nerazzurri are ready to make the substantial offer to the Italian tactician as part of the club’s Chinese ownership’s ambitious plans for the future.

It’s added that they would hand him a £350m transfer war chest to rebuild the squad and give him the chance to take the club back to the top of Serie A and to become a force in Europe again.

The financial aspects of the deal could very well turn Conte’s head, and it remains to be seen whether or not he would like a return to Italy.

However, there are so many reasons for this deal not to happen that it makes the report sound a little silly.

Firstly, Conte is on course to win the Premier League title with Chelsea in his first season at Stamford Bridge. With success on the way and with his work just starting, it’s highly unlikely that he’d be ready to walk away from the club already.

Secondly, there is his Juventus past. The combative midfielder and passionate coach has built a legacy with the Turin giants, and to join their bitter rivals would be a shock move, which frankly isn’t going to happen.

Thirdly, Inter are currently on a nine-game winning streak under Stefano Pioli who replaced Frank De Boer earlier this season. While he may not be the long-term choice at the club, the timing of this rumour is particularly strange as he looks to secure his job by guiding the club back into the Champions League this season.

In turn, Chelsea fans can rest easy that they’re beloved new coach isn’t going anywhere. Conte’s impact in England has been impressive, and it’s more than likely, dependent on results, that he’ll be in west London for many years to come.