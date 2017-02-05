Jose Mourinho trolls Pep Guardiola with indirect dig in transfer market assessment

The rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola is well known. Although the pair were amicable in their last clash, there is no love lost between them.

The pair are now both embroiled in a battle to emerge as the top team in their new home city, with Manchester United and Manchester City vying for a place in the top four in the Premier League this season.

Both men have spent a significant amount of money at their new clubs, but Mourinho has questioned his rival’s success at Bayern Munich where the Bavarian giants regularly signed top players from their main rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The Portuguese tactician explained that that simply can’t happen in England, with Guardiola unable to weaken his rivals by signing their best players.

“That is the new football,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “This is not Germany. In Germany, Bayern Munich start winning the league in the summer. They go to Borussia Dortmund every year and buy their best player.

“Do you think I can go to Tottenham and bring two Tottenham ­players to kill Tottenham? I can’t. I cannot go to Arsenal and bring the two best Arsenal players. I cannot go to Chelsea and bring two of the players who I love very much.

“That time is over. The situation of starting to be champions by attacking your direct opponents in this country is over.”

Whether it was Mario Gotze or Robert Lewandowski, Bayern’s raids on Dortmund undoubtedly tilted the title race firmly in their favour and certainly made life easier for Guardiola domestically.

While he failed to come up with silverware in Europe during his time in Germany, it appears as though Mourinho isn’t particularly impressed with his tactics and ability to win trophies with Bayern given that it’s a completely different situation to the one in England.

Nevertheless, time will tell who prevails with more success in Manchester moving forward, as the pair will be desperate to ensure that their respective clubs finish in the top four at the very least.