Manchester United confirmed line-up vs Leicester City: Rooney absent while Mourinho makes three key changes

Manchester United face Leicester City on Sunday evening hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of being held by Hull City in midweek.

The Red Devils know that a win would move them to within two points of the top four after results elsewhere this weekend, and they will be desperate to avoid another slip-up.

In turn, while it’s been confirmed that Wayne Rooney misses out due to illness on the club’s official Twitter feed, Jose Mourinho has made three changes to his side.

Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata are in for Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Michael Carrick, with the same trio of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic tasked with finding a breakthrough this weekend.

They will be confident heading into this one given Leicester’s struggles this season, and Claudio Ranieri and his men will be under pressure to get a result in order to ease their relegation fears.

The Foxes started the day just a point above the relegation zone, and so things really are getting nervy at the King Power Stadium after the success of last year as they hope that the visit of United can inspire them to secure a hugely important result.