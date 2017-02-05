Manchester United outcast convinced Jose Mourinho is forcing him out of club

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial reportedly believes that Jose Mourinho has made him a scapegoat and wants him out of Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a stunning start to his United career under Louis van Gaal last season, as he made an instant impact following his big-money move from Monaco and became a hero with the Red Devils faithful.

However, this season has been a complete contrast as he has struggled to stay in Mourinho’s starting line-up and his form and fitness has in turn been adversely affected.

According to The Mirror, the French international believes that his manager’s recent comments have been jibes at him in particular, with Mourinho recently suggesting that some of his players “lack a winning mentality”.

Martial has made just 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring a mere six goals and providing five assists as increased competition for places has also made it difficult for him.

Nevertheless, his fears might be real as it’s added in the report that Paris Saint-Germain wish to sign him this summer, and it’s claimed that United won’t stand in his way.

It’s an incredibly disappointing way in which his career at Old Trafford has nosedived, and there will be many supporters who don’t agree with how Mourinho has handled the situation by also making their issues public at times this year.

It remains to be seen whether or not there is a reconciliation, if it’s required, between the pair, and if that ultimately leads to Martial staying in Manchester for the foreseeable future.

Perhaps though, Mourinho has his own targets in mind and doesn’t see a place for the youngster in his squad moving forward, and so by all accounts, a return to France would be a sensible move for all concerned if there really is such a breakdown in the relationship.