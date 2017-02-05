(Video) Arsenal legend risks infuriating supporters as he believes Arsene Wenger will sign new two-year contract

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown is of the belief that his former manager, Arsene Wenger, will pen a new two-year deal at the club this summer.

Following the 3-1 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday, Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes look over for another year as supporters began to show their displeasure towards Wenger once again.

With reports that he could sign a two-year extension at the end of the season, Keown believes that he will, but it will be his last as the club put together a plan to find the right successor and move forward without the influential French tactician.

.@martinkeown5 believes Wenger will decide when to leave @Arsenal and expects him to sign a new contract. #CHEARS https://t.co/Gazbr4ghTg — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) February 4, 2017

While there are no guarantees that Wenger will sign a new deal, and whether the Gunners will find the right man for the job, not even the promise of this being the last contract will appease many supporters at this stage.

Arsenal have consistently fallen away in the title race over recent years, and this season has become no different with many calling for Wenger to go at the end of the campaign.

Based on Keown’s insight, it doesn’t look as though they’ll get their wish, and whether that’s a good or bad thing for the club itself, remains to be seen.

Wenger still has plenty of support at the club too and has to be respected for what he has done for Arsenal since arriving over 20 years ago while they have to wary of not following a similar path to Manchester United after Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

Nevertheless, it’s unlikely that him signing a new contract will be a popular decision, and the club would be well advised to show their ambition sooner rather than later in order to ensure that there aren’t further problems within the fan base.