(Video) Gabriel Jesus goal: Manchester City ace becoming instant hero after early strike vs Swansea

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus broke the deadlock against Swansea City after just 11 minutes as he continues his impressive start for the club.

After finding the back of the net against West Ham United in midweek, the 19-year-old wasted little time to score on his full Premier League home debut for City either.

With Sergio Aguero stuck on the bench, the Brazilian teenager took full advantage of his chance to impress the Etihad faithful, as City look to put a good run of form together to keep themselves in the title race with an outside shot.

? • GABRIEL JESUS! Manchester City 1-0 Swansea. pic.twitter.com/AFGkKcEgRz — Guia do Futebol (@OGuiadoFutebol) February 5, 2017

While Pep Guardiola’s side oozed class in midweek at the London Stadium as they ran riot against the Hammers, it was an opportunistic goal this time round for Jesus as he bundled home a loose ball after good work from David Silva down the left flank.

Nevertheless, he’ll take it as he hopes to establish himself in the City line-up and continue to make an immediate impact in English football to give Guardiola’s men a huge boost after a poor run of form last month.