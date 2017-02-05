(Video) Juan Mata goal: Delightful one-two with Man United playmaker results in superb goal

Manchester United were cruising to three points against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday with Juan Mata making it 3-0 just after half-time.

Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic before the interval had put the Red Devils in control, but it wasn’t long before Leicester were further behind.

After a wonderful one-two with Mkhitaryan, Mata kept his composure and slotted home past Kasper Schmeichel as United look set to close the gap on the top four to just two points.

Mata and Mkhi linking up ???pic.twitter.com/TtqNKesdob — Thomas (@ManLikeMata) February 5, 2017

With Arsenal and Liverpool losing this weekend, it provided Jose Mourinho’s side with the perfect opportunity to apply further pressure to their rivals.

They didn’t waste that chance as they continue to pile further misery on the defending Premier League champions, with Leicester now really involved in a relegation scrap.

Claudio Ranieri’s side have become porous at the back and have lost their edge up front, thus resulting in their current slump. That will matter to United little though, as they continue to push to qualify for the Champions League and look in good form to take it to the wire.