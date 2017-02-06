Anthony Martial hits out at Manchester United rumours and clears situation up

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has dismissed newspaper reports suggesting that he’s being forced out of the club by Jose Mourinho.

The 21-year-old was on the bench again at the weekend for the win over Leicester City, a familiar setting for him this season under his new manager.

Having made just 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season, with limited minutes, it has been a complete contrast to the role he had under Louis van Gaal last year where he became an instant hero with the United faithful.

As noted by The Mirror, it was claimed that Martial believed that Mourinho was trying to force him out of the club and that he felt as though he had been made a scapegoat.

Further, the former Monaco starlet took his manager’s comments of some players “lacking a winning mentality” as a direct dig at him.

Despite all that, Martial had a swift and straight-to-the-point response on Twitter on Monday morning, and he dismissed all the speculation and reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

It remains to be seen whether or not he can break into Mourinho’s starting line-up on a more regular basis between now and the end of the season, as ultimately more frustration over being left on the bench could still make him question his future at Old Trafford if the Portuguese tactician prefers other options.

Nevertheless, as United reach a critical point of the season with fixtures coming thick and fast, Martial will likely have opportunities and like any other player in the squad, he must take them.