Chelsea star enjoys epic sporting weekend that makes us all jealous

Not content with helping Chelsea secure a win over Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Saturday, Thibaut Courtois had himself a weekend to remember.

The Belgian international played an integral role in the 3-1 win over the Gunners to help his side continue their march towards the title this season.

In order to celebrate, he opted to hop over the Atlantic on Saturday night to watch the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.

Still not content with that, the 24-year-old then got another flight to Texas to attend Super Bowl 51. Given that the New England Patriots mounted a stunning comeback in one of the best finale’s in NFL history, he did pretty well picking his year too.

It’ll be back to business this week as he prepares for Chelsea’s trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon, as he’ll look to shake off any signs of jet lag having covered just under 10,000 miles in a couple of days.

He will have surely got permission from Antonio Conte and the club to go on his little adventure, but they’ll certainly be monitoring him in the coming days as usual to ensure he’s ready for the next game.

Nevertheless, you can’t begrudge him living the high life and attending all these events, as he’s essentially just completed a sports trip that many of us would dream of.

It’s alright for some…