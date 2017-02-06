€40m Arsenal target reveals he’s ready to move on this summer

Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that the time has come this summer for him to move on and accept a new challenge.

The 25-year-old has been in prolific form in Ligue 1 over the past few seasons, and he has continued that rich vein of form this year with 18 goals in 18 games for the French outfit.

Despite that impressive goal tally, Lyon remain well off the pace in the title race as they sit 15 points adrift of leaders Monaco and face their own battle to qualify for Europe.

In turn, as noted by ESPN FC, Lacazette has seemingly decided that he has to move on this summer in order to take his career to the next level but he won’t go cheaply as he’s valued at €40m with his contract still to run through until 2019.

“I think it’s come, the right moment,” he told Canal+. “I think this summer will be the moment for a change of scenery and discover something else, always with the idea of moving forward and improving.

“I’m going to keep working with the hope that good opportunities will come along this summer.”

The report from ESPN FC goes on to note that Arsenal were linked with a move for the Frenchman last summer, but a transfer failed to materialise.

Regardless of whether or not Arsene Wenger remains at the club, Lacazette would appear to be a quality addition to the squad to add a prolific goalscorer that has been so badly lacking in recent years in the Gunners squad.

With question marks over the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil with their contracts expiring next year, Lacazette could be a welcome addition for several reasons but it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal reignite their interest based on his most recent comments.