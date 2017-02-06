How Chelsea could effectively wrap up Premier League title in next six games

After 24 games of the Premier League campaign, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte can smell the success of winning the title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are nine points clear of nearest rivals Tottenham Hotspur after they took four points from games against Liverpool and Arsenal and are steadily seeing their title rivals falter.

It seems a long time ago since they were facing difficult questions of their own over back-to-back defeats in September, as they have not looked back since and are firm favourites to win the title.

As we reach a crucial point in the season, Sky Sports have pointed out a key factor in this title race as the next six games could determine where the Premier League trophy is heading.

Chelsea face Burnley, Swansea City, West Ham United, Watford, Stoke City and Crystal Palace in their next six outings, and they prepare for them knowing that they won five of the six previous meetings with these clubs earlier this season.

Naturally, as we have seen elsewhere in the top flight this year, any of the top clubs can slip-up on any weekend, but does the same really apply to Chelsea?

They’ve built a mentality and solidity over the years that makes it difficult to believe that they of all clubs are capable letting such a lead slip, particularly with such favourable fixtures coming up.

During that period, Tottenham travel to Liverpool and host Everton and Southampton, while Arsenal also head to Anfield and welcome Manchester City to the Emirates.

Liverpool face Spurs, Arsenal, City and Everton, while Pep Guardiola will prepare for Manchester United and Liverpool while also travelling away to Arsenal.

United could still be considered outsiders, but with a 14-point deficit to wipe out, it’s difficult to see them getting involved in the title race.

It’s absolutely crucial that Chelsea don’t get complacent. With a coach like Conte, it’s highly unlikely that that will even be a concern, but if they keep their focus over the next month or so, then they could build a potentially unassailable lead at the top of the table.