Tottenham star boasts incredible stats which prove he’s linchpin in Spurs midfield

Tottenham Hotspur were looking for solidity and defensive coverage in midfield last summer, and they found it in Victor Wanyama.

Alongside Mousa Dembele, the pair have established a solid base in the heart of this Spurs side which has become extremely difficult to break down and beat.

Delving into the statistical side of things, it shows just how important Wanyama has been to Mauricio Pochettino as he has not only helped Tottenham remain in contention for the Premier League title, but he has also extended his own impressive record.

As noted in the tweet below, the 25-year-old hasn’t lost a home Premier League game since December 19 2015, that’s a total of 413 days.

Further, that’s a record of 19 games played, 17 won and two drawn, while he has played his part in helping keep 11 clean sheets across his spells with Southampton and Tottenham.

And if that wasn’t enough, his individual stats are exceptional too. The Kenyan international has made the most interceptions with 30 for Spurs so far this season, most tackles won with 65 and has also committed the most fouls with 48 to show that he isn’t afraid of getting stuck in.

With such a solid base along with the likes of Dembele, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen when fit, it’s no surprise Spurs are where they are as they give Harry Kane and the other attack-minded players the reassurance and confidence to go out and win games.

