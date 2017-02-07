AC Milan linked with shock managerial change ahead of club takeover

Roberto Mancini is reportedly being considered as a possible candidate for the AC Milan job ahead of next season with new ownership coming in next month.

Sino-Europe Sports is currently in the process of buying the club and are expected to complete the deal on March 3, with further discussions taking place this week to ensure things are running smoothly.

As part of the consortium’s changes, Marco Fassone and Massimo Mirabelli will arrive as CEO and sporting director, and according to Corriere dello Sport, they are considering a change on the bench.

It’s claimed that Mancini could be considered as a replacement for Vincenzo Montella, although current CEO Adriano Galliani has launched a staunch defence of the Italian tactician and has insisted that he should remain.

The Rossoneri have lost four consecutive games in all competitions and are at risk of seeing their campaign collapse after a bright start. Montella has had his hands tied to an extent as he has had little to no transfer funds to strengthen his squad and stamp his mark on it.

In turn, that was always going to lead to long-term issues this season, and he must find a way to arrest their slide and keep them in contention for a place in Europe next season starting against Bologna on Wednesday night.

It’s claimed that Fassone and Mirabelli’s relationship with Mancini during their time at Inter is the overriding factor behind the report, with the former Manchester City boss still out of work after leaving the Nerazzurri at the start of the season.

It would seem as though Montella is certainly in no immediate danger of losing his job, albeit he must start picking up results sooner rather than later otherwise the pressure will continue to build and the question may be asked.

However, from a long-term perspective, this rumour should be a concern. Given how the club want to play a more expansive style of football with Montella doing an excellent job for the most part coupled with Mancini’s ties with Inter, it seems like a long shot at this stage.

Nevertheless, new owners will have their own plans for the club and if they would like to see a change made in the summer and Mancini brought in, then it certainly shouldn’t be ruled out for now.

