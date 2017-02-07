Arsenal team news: Gunners ace not cleared for training, doubt vs Hull City

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has reportedly been made to wait until Friday to return to full training, making him a doubt to face Hull City.

The Spaniard was forced off in the early stages of the defeat at Chelsea on Saturday after receiving a blow to the face from Marcos Alonso in the lead up to the opening goal of the game.

Other angles of the aftermath of the incident show how bad a state Bellerin was in as he was clearly dazed and badly hurt, and The Sun report that he is awaiting MRI scan results to determine when he can return to training and first-team action.

It’s expected that the results will be confirmed today, with FA guidelines insisting that players suffering with concussion are not allowed to play for 14 days.

While it has since been argued by Bellerin that he was struck on the jaw as opposed to the head, he should be clear of that, but it remains to be seen what the tests reveal as they will ultimately be the determining factor as to how long he’s sidelined for.

Given that he’s been held back from full sessions this week, it’s more than likely that he’ll sit out Saturday’s encounter with Hull, and that will come as a major setback for Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners are under serious pressure heading into the game given their recent form, with damaging back-to-back losses to Watford and Chelsea ending their Premier League title hopes for another year.

Bellerin’s defensive qualities and threat from an attacking perspective down the right flank are crucial to Arsenal’s play and success, with Gabriel now having to fill in again.

With a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich a week tomorrow, Bellerin will be desperate to get the all-clear to feature in that game at least if he does miss out against Hull as that tournament has to now be a priority for Arsenal.