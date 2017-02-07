Barcelona set to rival Manchester United for £85m pair in summer

Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Benfica pair Victor Lindelof and Nelson Semedo, dealing a potential blow to Manchester United.

The defensive duo have been of interest to the Premier League giants for some time, with The Sun reporting that Jose Mourinho opted against signing Lindelof in January, which in turn means he’ll have to splash out £50m this summer to land the Swedish international.

Further, the same publication revealed earlier this month a deal had been agreed in principle for the £35m transfer of Semedo to Old Trafford as Mourinho looked to find a long-term solution at right back.

It all looked positive for United supporters as they wait to see what happens in the summer transfer market, but according to Marca who report on a piece published in A Bola on Tuesday, Barcelona are set to ruin their plans.

It’s reported that the Catalan giants watched Semedo in Benfica’s win over Nacional, while it’s added that they are keeping tabs on Lindelof too which could spell trouble for United and their hopes of strengthening their backline.

With Antonio Valencia on the wrong side of 30 and with a long-term defensive partner required for Eric Bailly, it’s obvious as to why United would want to bolster their defensive options with Mourinho likely to axe those who don’t fit into his plans this summer.

The same can be said for Barca though, as the La Liga outfit haven’t adequately replaced Dani Alves, while there is a need to bring in young blood to ensure that there is cover in the centre-half department too.

In turn, it sets up an intriguing summer where their paths could cross and it will be down to the players to decide as to which club to join.