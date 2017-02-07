Manchester United’s £60m swoop for superstar gets seal of approval from key advisor

Manchester United have received a huge boost in their reported pursuit of Antoine Griezmann after a key advisor of the Frenchman talked up the switch.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the top players in Europe with his form for club and country, as he has become an influential figure in their success.

In turn, it’s no surprise that other top European clubs are keen on prising him away from the Spanish capital, with The Sun noting that United are said to be closing in on a £60m swoop for him this summer.

Jose Mourinho has seemingly made it their strategy to add one marquee signing per summer after capturing the signature of Paul Pogba last year, and adding Griezmann to the squad at Old Trafford would be a major coup for them.

It seems as though the hints will continue to be dropped until he moves to Old Trafford as well, as his ‘image advisor’, Sebastien Bellencontre, has been quoted suggesting that a move to United would be a dream scenario for them.

“When I read articles about a hypothetical transfer to Manchester United I think it would be the ideal commercial scenario,” he told So Foot magazine, as noted in the report.

“He would play at David Beckham’s former club, which is his idol, with the same legendary number on his back.”

There’s no denying that the French international would be capable of taking United to the next level and back competing for trophies both at home and aboard on a regular basis, such is the quality that he possesses in the final third.

Although he’s arguably been less influential this season, which has resulted in Atleti dropping to fourth place in the La Liga table and seven points adrift of leaders Real Madrid, he remains one of the top players in the major European leagues and United would certainly seal the biggest transfer of the summer if they secure his signature.