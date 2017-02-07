Real Madrid star informs club he wants £50m Chelsea move as rivals won’t give up on Blues talisman

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly told the Spanish giants that he wishes to secure a move to Chelsea at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old re-joined the club from Juventus last summer, on the promise that he would be given a more prominent role.

With just 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season with limited minutes, it’s clear that promise hasn’t been upheld and so it has led to a situation in which it is claimed he wants a move.

According to The Sun, Antonio Conte has been eyeing a swoop for the £50m-rated forward, and as per Diario Gol, the Spanish international is ready to move to Stamford Bridge after informing Real that he intends to leave in the summer.

With Karim Benzema still first-choice and with Cristiano Ronaldo moved into a more a central role, it has limited Morata’s influence in the Spanish capital.

Although Conte signed the striker during his spell at Juventus, they were unable to work together as he left shortly after his arrival and so it appears it could be second time lucky for the pair.

As shown during his spell in Turin, Morata has the qualities and habit of scoring crucial goals to make him a major asset for any top club in Europe.

With a consistent run of games, he would likely argue that he could take his game to the next level, and perhaps Chelsea could be set to give him that opportunity.

Meanwhile, as reported by ESPN FC, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has not given up hope of persuading Diego Costa to return to the club in the future.

It’s been claimed that the Spaniard has reached a pre-contract agreement with Tianjin Quanjian worth €30m per year. While Atleti clearly can’t compete with those figures, Cerezo is hopeful that a move to China doesn’t materialise as he still wants Costa back.

He told Cadena Ser radio: “I would love for Costa to return but it’s not easy. He plays for a strong team, a team that is likely to win the Premier League.

“I don’t think the big teams will allow their top players to leave.”

Costa has 15 goals already this season, as Conte will continue to rely on him between now and the summer to fire his side to the league title.