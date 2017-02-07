Tottenham ace reveals Mauricio Pochettino is “ruthless if you cross him”

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has given an insight into what it’s like to play for coach Mauricio Pochettino as he was full of praise for his approach.

The 44-year-old arrived at White Hart Lane in 2014, as he looked to build on impressive spells with Espanyol and Southampton.

In the time that has since passed, Tottenham have grown into a Premier League title contender and have a bright future ahead of them.

Kane has put their success down to Pochettino’s personality, as he has struck the right balance to gain the respect of all the players, who have all signed new long-term deals to stay at the club and work together to deliver success.

While Pochettino comes across as quite a methodical and calm character in interviews, Kane has revealed that he also has a fiery side to him as well.

“He’s emotional. And that’s what we want — we all feel the same. We all want to win, we’ve all got the same goal,” he said at a campaign event, as reported by ESPN FC.

“He’s got two sides to him. He’s very respectful — if you respect him, he’ll show you respect back. If you work hard for him, he’ll give you his time. But he’s ruthless if you cross him. If you don’t want to work for him and you don’t want to be a team player, you won’t be part of the team.”

Kane went on to discuss what it was like trying to break into the Spurs line-up when Pochettino first arrived, while continuing to lavish praise on his boss for the job that he has done at White Hart Lane to transform Spurs from a team chasing the Champions League to a title contender.

It remains to be seen whether or not they can make that final step to win the title as Chelsea are heavy favourites to win it this year. Nevertheless, there are so many positives signs coming out of Tottenham, and Pochettino is seemingly the perfect man in charge to steer them in the right direction.