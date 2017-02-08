Arsenal ace accused of “bottling it” by PL rival during recent damaging defeat

Watford captain Troy Deeney has criticised Aaron Ramsey for turning his back on a free-kick which led to his side’s opening goal in their 2-1 win over Arsenal last week.

It seems like the critics are surrounding the Gunners at the minute, as they continue to come under intense scrutiny after their Premier League title bid collapsed for another year.

Defeats to Watford and Chelsea have left them 12 points off the pace, and Deeney has added further insult to injury by hitting out at Ramsey over his attempted block in the build-up to Watford’s opening goal.

Younes Kaboul’s effort took a deflection off the Welshman and evaded Petr Cech, and it’s fair to say it wasn’t just Deeney who was unimpressed with what he saw.

“I think he bottled it a little bit; Ramsey’s mistake was our blessing,” Deeney is quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph. “I have come up with Sean Dyche and Malky Mackay [at Watford] and if we had turned our back on the ball like that, they would have had strong words with us.”

Ramsey was also criticised for the second goal as he couldn’t control a throw-in, which in turn led to a Watford counter-attack and Deeney slotting home their second of the night.

Things went from bad to worse for the 26-year-old when he was forced off with a calf injury as he continues to struggle for form and fitness, much to the frustration of the Arsenal faithful.

It’s another damning indictment of Arsenal though in terms of their character and leadership, as the Watford striker isn’t the first to question them.

Having failed so many times over the years, the players really do need to come into the spotlight more as it isn’t all down to Wenger, although perhaps he is to blame for building the squads that haven’t produced.