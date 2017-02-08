Court documents reveal how Liverpool were offered to billionaire tycoons in 2010

Microsoft magnate Bill Gates and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were both approached with the idea of purchasing Liverpool in 2010.

The revelations have been leaked from court documents from an ongoing legal battle between Mill Financial and Gillett and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett were forced to sell the club in 2010 as they became unable to keep up with repayments on money borrowed to purchase the club in 2007, and it has now been revealed that they searched across the globe for potential buyers.

Included in that group of wealthy businessmen was Gates and Kraft, but both rejected the opportunity to delve into the world of owning a Premier League football club.

As confirmed by former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton, there was an attempt to contact both men, but Gates didn’t respond and Kraft turned down the chance to buy the club, as reported by ESPN FC.

Instead, Fenway Sports Group eventually purchased Liverpool in 2010 for £300m, and the club has been on its own course since.

Naturally through, this will leave Liverpool supporters wondering what could have been with Gates, one of the richest men in the world, or Kraft who has overseen the Patriots win five Super Bowl championships since 2001.

That level of wealth or winning mentality could have been major advantages for the Reds, but neither Gates nor Kraft were enticed enough to dip their toes in a new market.

While FSG have certainly spent money on players, brought a world-class tactician to the table in Jurgen Klopp and renovated Anfield, they have also faced their fair share of criticism over the years too.