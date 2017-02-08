Lionel Messi comes up with genius way to get rid of noisy neighbours reveals Barcelona teammate

We’ve all been there. At some point in our lives, our neighbours have annoyed us. It’s the same for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, as revealed by Ivan Rakitic.

The 29-year-old has a residence in a suburb called Castelldefels south of Barcelona, but unfortunately for him, he was drawn into a row with his neighbours due to the excessive noise that they were making.

Ordinarily, you’d hope that a courteous call would help smooth things over and resolve the matter. Not the Argentine international though, as Rakitic has revealed that his teammate simply just bought the neighbours house.

“I did not have any problems with the neighbours, not like Messi in Castelldefels – he had to buy his house from the neighbours because they were noisy and so he could be alone,” he is quoted as telling a Croatian newspaper by The Sun.

The issues reportedly arose as the neighbours came across some financial difficulties and opted to rent rooms out in the property with noisy tenants causing the problem.

Messi wasn’t too pleased with this and his mood didn’t improve when building regulations prevented him from building a bigger dividing wall. After making an official complaint and to avoid a court case, Messi decided that he’d buy the property and be done with it.

Life is good for some, now it’s claimed that he owns around two acres of land on that development and both he and his family can now live in peace and quiet. Well played Lionel…