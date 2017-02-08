Unconvinced Liverpool fans and amused rivals react to £40m transfer speculation

According to The Sun, Liverpool are set to rival Manchester City for the £40m signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

Jurgen Klopp knows the Gabon international well from their time together working at the German giants, but it appears as though few are confident that the Reds would be able to pull off such a deal, particularly with the fee quoted.

Given Aubameyang’s incredible strike-rate at Dortmund, scoring 101 goals in 167 appearances for the club since his arrival from St. Etienne in 2013, he would surely fetch a much bigger fee.

That was the opinion chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke last month, with The Daily Mail reporting that the 27-year-old would only leave for a fee close to £70m.

As a result, the reaction to the latest report hasn’t been kind from neither Liverpool supporters nor those who back their rivals who have questioned the legitimacy of the speculation.

What is certain is that Liverpool could certainly do with a striker of his calibre, as the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino will not offer the regular source of goals that he does.

In fact, questions have to be asked about the England international’s future at Anfield after this season, while his Brazilian teammate is surely not the long-term answer up front.

As a result, Aubameyang should be the type of player that Liverpool target, the problem though is that few back their chances of getting him…

The Sun newspaper are linking Aubameyang to Liverpool? We will sign Nathan Redmond.? — Tom (@TomPxrry) February 8, 2017

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Liverpool this summer. PLEASE — Aaron Latta (@latta767) February 8, 2017

Aubameyang to Liverpool would be the biggest waste of talent since Aubameyang to China — Paul Clark (@P4UL_CL4RK) February 8, 2017

Liverpool is the most perfect team for Aubameyang. Would take us to the next level — HMF (@HeavyMetalFooty) February 8, 2017

Aubameyang to Liverpool for £40 mill ??????????.

Who writes this stuff -crazy fool — Steve Carpenter (@stespurs84) February 8, 2017

Aubameyang to Liverpool for 40£?? Like we could ever land him pic.twitter.com/SonvLVW9Ph — Deported Hombre (@Yogi_Mike88) February 8, 2017

the sun said klopp is ready to to spend 40 million pounds for aubameyang hahaha quality banter — christian.fc 12-9-3 (@nignogpigdog) February 8, 2017

Liverpool are interested in signing Aubameyang pic.twitter.com/ffO2oUjiZX — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 7, 2017

Could see Aubameyang going to @realmadriden Benzema leaving to @PSG_inside and no body signing for Liverpool this summer. #Papertalk — Josh Mase (@MaseJosh) February 8, 2017