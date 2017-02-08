(Video) Pundit slaughters “spineless” Arsenal fans as ‘Wenger Out Brigade’ celebrate his assessment

ESPN FC pundit Craig Burley has slammed sections of Arsenal supporters who are willing to stand by Arsene Wenger after continuous mediocrity.

Following damaging defeats to Watford and Chelsea last week, Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes look over for another year as Wenger bears the brunt of the criticism and hostility from supporters.

Burley has attacked those willing to settle for their current plight and who are not open to making a stand for change, something that has unsurprisingly been music to the ears of those wanting the Frenchman out.

Wenger has his faults and is certainly tarnishing his legacy at Arsenal the longer he stays at the club. Things don’t appear to be changing and in all honesty, it looks as though the time is right for him to walk away at the end of the season.

However, this instance is complete double-standards. Gary Neville was slammed on social media at the weekend for labelling an Arsenal fan “an idiot” as he held up a banner calling for change.

Burley has attacked countless Arsenal fans by calling them “spineless” and “mentally weak” as seen in the video, and yet those wanting Wenger out have praised him and celebrated his comments.

That shows the divide within the fanbase currently, and it begs the question how two individuals who have no connection to Arsenal football club can be received in such contrasting ways to fit agendas and preferences.

Everyone has their opinion on the matter and each should be respected, but it seems as though as long it suits a certain section of supporters, they’ll use it to fuel their argument.

Arsenal haven’t won the league title since 2004. In that time, they have three FA Cups to show for their efforts. That says everything that needs to be said, and Wenger must take it upon himself to realise that he’s had enough chances to get this team back to the top and has to now accept defeat.

It’s all well and good calling for change, just don’t disrespect a man that has given everything possible to the club for over 20 years. His stubbornness is frustrating no doubt, but he needs to acknowledge his time is up in a way that doesn’t involve fierce insults.

Every Arsenal fan watch this and LISTEN, especially all of you that are blinded by Wenger, Craig Burley has hit the nail on the head! pic.twitter.com/JpfepG61Yi — Mr DT © (@mrdt2016) February 7, 2017

@mrdt2016 We see it, he see's it, why can't AKB's?

It's so obvious to everyone who wants change apart from them — ??' ??????? (@KissMyArsenaI) February 7, 2017

@KissMyArsenaI @mrdt2016 half of them probably do…they're just too embarrassed to admit it now, after giving it the big one till now — ???AFC Dave??? (@Arsenal4Life777) February 7, 2017

@mrdt2016 everyone knows this the only ones that that defend are the brainless — Gooner Adam (@AdzCampbell91) February 7, 2017