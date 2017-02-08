Wojciech Szczesny Instagram porn: Arsenal keeper claims “hacked” after these NSFW photos were posted

Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny has claimed that his Instagram account was hacked after four explicit pictures of pornography were posted on Wednesday.

Gunners goalie Szczesny, who is currently on loan at Roma, posted a statement at around 2pm to address the issue.

He wrote: “As you may have realised, my account has been hacked.

“Really sorry about the photos that were posted. I’ve now managed to get access back to my account but it seems the hacker still has access too.

“Working with the team to sort this out ASAP.”

Hack victim Szczesny has been a regular starter for Roma this season, lining up for the Stadio Olimpico club 23 times in Serie A.

He has been on loan at Roma since the start of the 2015-16 campaign.

Szczesny’s current Arsenal contract expires this June, but he may yet prolong his Gunners career.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sport Italia, as reported by Goal.com, last month that he was unsure where his future lay, but admitted that he was flattered to be wanted by both parent and loan club.

He said: “My future? I wish I knew myself. My future is in the hands of Arsene Wenger, the man that’ve I trusted since I was 16 years old.

“The decision is entirely up to him. I’m happy to be fought over by two big clubs like Arsenal and Roma.”