Adam Lallana salary: Liverpool FC slated by fans over new £7.8m contract

England midfielder Adam Lallana is reportedly set to pen a new contract with Liverpool FC.

The Reds will pay the 28-year-old, who turns 29 this May, £150,000 a week until June 2021, according to The Telegraph.

Lallana was 26 when Liverpool bought him from Southampton for £25m in 2014, as reported by BBC Sport.

Therefore, presuming he honours the full length of his new deal, he will have given his peak years to the Anfield club.

Lallana has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season, contributing seven goals and seven assists in 22 Premier League appearances.

However, many football fans clearly believe that, by handing him a new weekly wage of £150,000, his club will be paying over the odds.

His salary will be £7.8m, meaning every minute – even when he is sleeping – Lallana will earn just over £14.84.

Lallana – £150,000 is too much. He should’ve been made to work for it by improving in the final 1/3 & needs more match winning performances. — Vinit Joshi (@vinitgjoshi) February 9, 2017

Surely we aren’t paying a 29 year old Adam Lallana 150,000 a week for 4 years — kismo (@kxsmo) February 9, 2017

How can Lallana be on £150,000 a week!? Absolutely ludicrous ? — Ben Squires (@bensquires2) February 9, 2017

£150,000 a week for Lallana? He’s had about 3 exceptional months at LFC in 3 years and is nearly 29. Hmm. — David Martinez (@DMARTINEZ_85) February 9, 2017

When you wake up and find out Adam Lallana is now on £150,000 a week pic.twitter.com/u3kgQJw3NC — #FootyOnTop (@DDFootyFactory) February 9, 2017