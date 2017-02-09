Arsenal have three “world class” players says Wenger, who will bench one vs Hull

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer caused a stir back in October when he claimed that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was the only world class footballer in England’s Premier League.

It’s a big shout from Alan Shearer…. https://t.co/tHyabgHtso — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 29, 2016

However, according to Arsene Wenger this morning, Arsenal alone have three players who fall into that bracket… And all of them are goalkeepers.

Wenger was responding to a report by the Daily Mail which claimed that the Gunners were interested in signing Manchester City stopper Joe Hart in the summer.

He told BBC Sport: “No. I have three world class goalkeepers and I’m happy with the three I have.”

Wenger was presumably referring to Petr Cech, David Ospina and Wojciech Szczesny, who is on loan at Roma.

However, it was reported by the Daily Star overnight that Wenger is planning to drop Cech against Hull City this weekend.

The Star suggest the reason behind Cech’s impending benching is poor form, citing a costly error that gifted Cecs Fabregas a goal in Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last Saturday, as well as a steep decline in his kicking ability.

When quizzed about Cech earlier today, as reported by the BBC, Wenger refused to confirm or deny whether the 34-year-old would be dropped.