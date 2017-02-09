Next Arsenal manager: Allegri in advanced talks with Gunners, possible Wenger replacement responds to speculation

With Arsene Wenger’s current contract up at the end of the season, speculation about the next Arsenal manager is rife.

And, according to The Express, Juventus boss Massimilano Allegri is in contact with Gunners bigwigs.

The Express claim that Arsenal are ready to hand Wenger a new two-year deal, but the North London club are reportedly making contingency plans in case their long-serving leader decides to call it a day amid criticism from fans.

RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, Borussia Dortmund chief Thomas Tuchel and Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe have all had their names mentioned as possible candidates to be the next Arsenal manager, per The Express.

The same source report that Allegri is in advanced talks about taking over from Wenger.

Allegri was quizzed about his links to Arsenal earlier this week, but the 49-year-old refused to be drawn.

“I won’t deny or confirm anything,” Allegri said, as quoted by The Express.

“I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning. At this time of the season the media always says I’m leaving, even when things are going really well.”

Allegri has been in charge at Juve since July 2014. He has led the Turin side to two Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles, as well as guiding them to the 2015 Champions League final.